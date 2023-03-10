Rockers Sign Two UCLA Bruins

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers added two UCLA products in Jack Holman and Jarrod Hocking to the roster on Friday. They'll follow UCLA teammate Carson Yates, who was an outfielder for the Rockers a season ago.

"Both of these players came highly recommended by UCLA head coach John Savage, one of the most respected coaches in the country," said Rockers general manager John Fanta. "Jack is off to a great start entering his sophomore year this spring and Jarrod will bring a big-league bloodline with him to Green Bay. We're expecting both to be contributors to our team this summer."

Sophomore catcher Jack Holman is off to a hot start with the bat this spring, batting in the heart of the Bruins order. Entering this weekend's series at Oregon, he has appeared in 10 games, posting a .333 average, with four doubles, two home runs, and 10 RBIS. In his true freshman year, a season ago, he hit .263 and finished with a .417 on-base percentage. Holman arrived in Los Angeles as the No. 3 catcher in California by Perfect Game. He also has previous experience in summer baseball, having spent the 2021 summer with the Port Angeles Lefties in the West Coast League and had four home runs and 12 RBIs during that season.

Holman's teammate and true freshman outfielder Jarrod Hocking will look to continue his first year of college ball into the summer with Green Bay. He was ranked as the fifth best outfielder in California by Perfect game and will aim to bring that same pedigree to the Rockers lineup. He is notably the son of 13-year Major League infielder Denny Hocking, who spent most of his career with the Minnesota Twins.

More players are set to be announced in the next several weeks, with the 2023 Rockers Opening Day slated for Tuesday, May 30th.

