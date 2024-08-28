Rockers Partner with Pita Way Mediterranean Grill

August 28, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







The Rockers are thrilled to announce their new partnership with Pita Way Mediterranean Grill for the 2024-25 season!

Pita Way is dedicated to bringing the community authentic Mediterranean flavors with fast, quality, and affordable meals. Their mission is to provide delicious, convenient, and healthy dining options through their core values of dedication, empathy, enthusiasm, integrity, and ambition.

As part of this exciting collaboration, Rockers fans will have opportunities to win Pita Way gift cards and coupons through "Chuck-A-Puck" every game. Pita Way boasts 32 locations across Michigan, including a new store just minutes from Big Boy Arena at 20755 Hall Road, Macomb, MI.

The Rockers are excited about this partnership and eagerly anticipate the upcoming season with Pita Way.

