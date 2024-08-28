Luke James Added to Port Huron Forward Core

The Port Huron Prowlers continued to add to their forward core with the signing of Luke James on Wednesday. He'll be entering his second year as a pro.

"I'm excited for a new opportunity and a chance to play in Port Huron, as I've only heard good things about the team and organization," James said. "I'm still pretty inexperienced in the professional hockey realm but I'm anticipating an eventful year."

Last season, the 26-year-old appeared in five games for the Elmira River Sharks and scored his first pro goal on December 30 in Watertown before an injury took him out the rest of the way.

"He's a skilled forward who can get under the skin of his opponents," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "That's an extremely effective style of play at this level. I'm excited to bring him in and see what he can add to our group."

James is an NCAA DIII product having spent two years at Becker College and two at Albertus Magnus College. He finished with 28 points in 74 collegiate games. The Moon Township, Pennsylvania native also played a pair of seasons in the USPHL Premier before college.

The Prowlers' 10th anniversary season opens at McMorran Place on October 18 against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

