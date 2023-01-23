Rockers Host Hero Night January 28 for First Responders & Frontline Workers

January 23, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







The Motor City Rockers are having a promotion night 1/28 for First Responders and Frontline Workers (Police, Fire, Nurses, EMT, Dispatchers, Etc.) get a BOGO ticket offer with proof of credential at the Ticketing Office. The Rockers face off against the Watertown Wolves at 7:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.mcrockershockey.com/tickets

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.