Rockers Donate $4,000 to Benefit High Point Fire and Police

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers, in conjunction with their stadium restaurant The Pitchin' Kitchen, raised $4,000 on Friday, October 30th during a charity softball game between the High Point Police and Fire Departments. The socially distanced event benefitted charities for each department, Angels in Blue for the HPPD and the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation for the HPFD.

"We had been planning this event since fall of 2019 and it was something we wanted to do so much, especially with how many people were impacted by the coronavirus in 2020," noted Christian Heimall, Rockers Assistant General Manager. "While we weren't able to have the crowd we originally hoped for, those who were able to attend helped us lay the groundwork for an annual event that will be the pinnacle of our charitable efforts in downtown High Point."

Through a partnership with Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat, all ticket sales and a portion of merchandise/food and beverage sales at Truist Point during the game were able to be directly added to the donation amount. Each organization received a check in the amount of $2,000, which was presented during Thanksgiving week by Heimall and the Rockers mascot, HYPE.

"Congratulations to the High Point Fire Department on the win and to all who helped put on a tremendous event," said High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud. "Thank you to the High Point Rockers for hosting this game for two great causes; HPPD's Angels in Blue and HPFD's NC Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The funds collected for these two organizations will be put to great use. What a great way to end 2020! We look forward to doing this again next year and for many years to come."

"The Charity Softball game was a homerun for the two charities involved," said High Point Fire Chief Thomas Reid. "The North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation is instrumental in assisting families and fire departments at the critical time when a firefighter dies in the line of duty. Thanks to the Rockers, sponsors, and all who supported us in this great cause."

This event occurred while following all state, local, and CDC recommended guidelines including social distancing, temperature checks, wearing masks, and more. While the Rockers await a schedule for 2021, plans are already in the works to host the next charity softball game next fall. More information will be released on the team's website and social media platforms when it becomes available.

