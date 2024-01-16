Rockers Announce Two Promotions and Additions to Front Office

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers began the New Year by announcing the promotions of Alex Dozek to Graphic Design and Community Relations Manager and Trevor Amerson to Ticket Sales Manager. In addition, the front office will grow to eight full-time associates with the additions of Event Coordinator Rylee Claton and Stadium Operations Manager Andrew Heitz. The announcements were made last Thursday at the team's Hot Stove event previewing the 2024 season.

"We're excited to be able to give good people new opportunities within the company and these promotions reaffirm the organization's commitment to that premise," said General Manager John Fanta. "The additions to the operations team will help us continue to expand our capabilities on and off-site through our Boomerang Catering extension as well as our offerings at The Blue Line concessions stand that we operate at Cornerstone Community Center during a majority of the baseball offseason."

Alex Dozek is entering her second season with the Rockers and first as Graphic Design and Community Relations Manager. In her role she will be responsible for scheduling appearances and increasing the presence of the team throughout the Greater Green Bay area. Dozek also handles all donation requests, oversees the Scott's Subs Rock the Classroom Reading Program, in addition to social media content, in-game video board experience and all other graphics projects for the team. She is a graduate of Western Michigan University and is a native of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan.

Trevor Amerson is starting his third season with the Rockers, first as Ticket Sales Manager. He spent the previous two seasons as Inside Sales Coordinator and ticket intern, respectively. Amerson manages the team's Flex Pack ticket package holder accounts while also working with groups to plan outings for their organizations. Amerson is a graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato where he majored in Sports Management and minored in Marketing and is a native of Kaukauna, Wisconsin.

Rylee Claton joins the Rockers full-time staff as Event Coordinator after spending last summer as an operations intern. In his role he will assist with oversight of Boomerang Catering services, The Blue Line concessions stand operation at Cornerstone Community Center during the winter and spring months, and operations at the stadium. He will also work to schedule and provide support to the part-time associates at Capital Credit Union Park throughout the year. Claton is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where he majored in Sports Management.

Andrew Heitz will enter his first season with the Rockers as Stadium Operations Manager. In his role he will assist Facility Director Kevin Leisgang in planning and coordinating events and caterings at and outside of Capital Credit Union Park while ensuring guest expectations are being met. He will also oversee food & beverage ordering and preparation, train and oversee event staff, and assist with maintenance of Capital Credit Union Park while managing rentals and caterings on-site.

