Stingers Promote Hunter Rommes to General Manager

January 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







The Willmar Stingers are thrilled to announce Hunter Rommes as the new General Manager of the franchise. Rommes was promoted to General Manager at the beginning of 2024. He will now move forward leading the day-to-day operations for the Willmar Stingers.

Rommes has been with the Stingers since the Spring of 2022. He previously served as the Vice President of Sales and Operations, where he oversaw business to business group sales and gameday staff.

Rommes graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 2019 with a degree in Communications and a minor in Economics. Hunter started his career in sports that summer as an operations intern for the Rochester Honkers of the Northwoods League. Prior to coming to the Stingers in 2022, he stayed busy as an employee recruiter at Voca and coaching baseball for Lourdes High School. Hunter left the Rochester area after his deployment from 2020 to 2021 finding his new home in Willmar, MN.

Rommes has been heavily involved in baseball throughout his adult life, from coaching multiple levels to playing through high school and college.

Rommes expressed his excitement and gratitude to the community and team staff after being named the General Manager.

"It is extremely flattering and exciting to be given this opportunity with the Stingers. Having worked the past two seasons, I have really felt welcomed by the team and the Stingers community. I am beyond excited to have this new role and look forward to a bright future for the team in years to come".

Hunter was born in Petoskey, MI and his family moved to Minnetonka, MN in 2006 where he finished his high school education.

The Willmar Stingers are thrilled to move forward with Rommes at the helm as General Manager for the seasons to come!

Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available. The Kwik Trip ticket plans include premium select games throughout the summer that includes the 2024 Home Opener and Fan Appreciation Night.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today.

