Rockers Announce Max Wagner Bobblehead to Benefit Angels at Bat

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers have plans to honor one of their former Northwoods League alumni and current Baltimore Orioles infield prospect Max Wagner on Saturday, July 20th with his very own bobblehead. The team has partnered with an organization close to Wagner, Angels at Bat, whose mission is to supply baseball equipment to communities throughout the African continent.

"Max and his family, through the Max Wagner Brand, have a passion for giving back to the Green Bay Community," said Max's father Paul. "The Angels at Bat charity gives us the opportunity to achieve that locally and worldwide through the amazing game of baseball."

Wagner was a standout player for Green Bay Preble High School and was named Wisconsin's Baseball Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020, among a host of accolades. Following his senior year, he played in the shortened Northwoods League season for the Booyah to get his first taste of action against collegiate competition before fulfilling his commitment to play at Clemson University. After his freshman year at Clemson, Wagner returned to Green Bay and was named a 2021 Northwoods League All-Star after appearing in 31 games and posting a .313 batting average, six home runs and .485 on-base percentage. He returned to Clemson the following spring where he flashed immense power potential with 27 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting at a cool .370 clip, earning him ACC Player of the Year honors. His success led him to being drafted in the 2nd Round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Orioles. He appeared in 107 minor league games last summer, reaching the Double-A level and totaling 13 home runs and 54 RBIs across two levels.

To pay tribute to Max's accomplishments in Green Bay and beyond, the Rockers will produce 500 bobbleheads with his likeness in partnership with TDS. With limited bobbleheads available, the team is offering a reserved ticket to the July 20th game against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders along with a guaranteed bobblehead for $25, with $10 from each ticket donated to Angels at Bat. In addition, the 50-50 raffle at Capital Credit Union Park that evening will benefit Angels at Bat along with a $500 up front donation, courtesy of Alliance Insurance Centers for being the Non-Profit of the Night. The team will also collect gently used equipment to aid in the cause.

Angels at Bat is a registered 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to supply baseball equipment to communities throughout the African continent. The game of baseball teaches players a variety of life skills and lessons that enable them to become more well-rounded individuals. They hope their distribution of "set-aside" equipment, along with their training efforts, encourages African players to pursue baseball.

Visit greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

