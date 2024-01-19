Rockers Announce 11 Returning Players from 2023 Championship Team

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers will head into the 2024 season looking to repeat as back-to-back Champions for the first time in Northwoods League history. Fortunately, they will have a familiar group of players back to attempt to accomplish the feat with. The team has announced the first wave of signings for 2024, which includes 11 players who were members of Green Bay's first-ever Northwoods League Championship team.

"To be able to bring back such a large core from a special group of players is a thrill for us and should be for the fans," said General Manager John Fanta. "Every single player made meaningful contributions towards our success last year and we're excited to watch their continued growth in Green Bay this summer. The mutual interest in these guys wanting to come back to Green Bay shows how much fun they had last year and how hungry they are to chase another ring."

Brett Sanchez - RHP - Belhaven University - 6'4"/190 - SR

Reigning Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year and 2023 All-Star, Brett Sanchez, returns to the Rockers after starting 12 games last summer. On the season, he compiled an 8-2 record with a 3.36 ERA while earning two postseason victories, including the winning decision in the Northwoods League Championship game against the St. Cloud Rox. In 69.2 innings he allowed 59 hits, while walking only 12 and recording 83 strikeouts. Sanchez was recently named D3baseball.com Preseason First Team All-American heading into the 2024 spring season after being named National Pitcher of the Year by the same publication a year ago.

Cole Peschl - RHP - Campbell University - 6'1"/210 - JR

Returning to the starting rotation alongside Sanchez is Cole Peschl. Last summer he made five starts during the first half of the season, posting a 1-0 record with an even 3.00 ERA. In 24 innings, he allowed 20 hits, seven walks, while striking out 32.

Maddox Long - RHP - Harding University - 6'5"/260 - RS JR

A third member of the starting rotation that will return to the mound at Capital Credit Union Park is Maddox Long. Long joined the Rockers for the second half of the summer and made seven starts down the stretch, including toeing the rubber for the home playoff victory. He posted a 3-0 record with a 2.27 ERA on the season. In 35.2 innings he allowed 20 hits and 17 walks while striking out 31 batters.

Kyle West - IF/OF - West Virginia - 6'4"/215 - L/R - JR

West returns to Green Bay after leading the Rockers to a first-half division title with his consistent lineup presence and defensive versatility. He was leading the entire Northwoods League in hits before his season ended, prematurely, due to injury. In 32 games he posted a .323 batting average with 42 hits, seven home runs, 25 RBIs and 11 stolen bases, while also posting a .397 on-base percentage and .920 OPS.

Cooper Kelly - SS - Oral Roberts - 6'2"/200 - S/R - SO

Kelly will return to man the shortstop position after appearing in 62 games for the Rockers in 2023. The switch-hitter posted a .254 batting average with six home runs, 32 RBIs and 19 stolen bases as a true freshman. He also carried a .364 on-base percentage and .747 OPS while playing a dazzling defensive shortstop throughout the year.

Mateo Matthews - 1B - Wagner College - 6'5"/215 - L/R - JR

Matthews appeared in 63 games for the Rockers and posted a .250 batting average with eight home runs and 38 RBIs. He also got on base at a .367 clip while carrying a .792 OPS for the season while playing elite defense at first base.

Luke Moeller - C/RHP - Yavapai College - 6'3"/220 - R/R - SO

Moeller returns after spending time both at catcher and on the mound for the Rockers last summer. He appeared in 18 games at catcher, posting a .217 batting average. He also appeared in 12 games as a relief pitcher, covering 11.2 innings while recording 11 strikeouts. Luke is the son of former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Chad Moeller.

Michael Riley - RHP - Grand Valley State - 6'2"/200 - JR

Michael Riley brought an intense demeanor out of the Rockers bullpen last summer and will look to replicate his lockdown success in 2024. He appeared in 22 games in relief a season ago, posting a 5-1 record with four saves. In 45 innings pitched he allowed 40 hits, 11 walks, recorded 21 strikeouts with a 2.60 ERA.

Henry Chabot - RHP - Chapman University - 6'0"/210 - JR

Chabot appeared in 11 games as a relief pitcher for the Rockers, posting a 3-1 record with two saves. In 20.1 innings he allowed 12 hits while recording 26 strikeouts. He was instrumental in getting some key outs during the playoff run and his closer experience at Chapman University with be a welcomed return addition to the relief corps in 2024.

AJ Anzai - LHP/IF -Chapman University - 6'0"/200 - RS JR

Chabot's teammate at Chapman, Anzai appeared as a two-way player for the Rockers in 36 games a summer ago. He posted a .264 batting average with two home runs, 14 RBIs and .344 on-base percentage. In nine games as a left-handed relief pitcher, he covered 16.2 innings with 14 strikeouts and 4.86 ERA.

Quinn Falish - RHP - Michigan State - 6'2"/210 - FR

De Pere native Quinn Falish will return to the Rockers for a second summer after signing a two-year contract and joining the team for the playoff run following his senior year of high school. He appeared in two games, tossing six innings while striking out seven batters and posting a 4.50 ERA. He will be a true freshman at Michigan State this spring.

