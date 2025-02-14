Rockers Add a Trio of UCLA Bruins to Roster

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - With the Division I college baseball season set to get underway this weekend, the Rockers continued adding talent to their 2025 roster as team officials announced the signings of three UCLA Bruins in utility man Kasen Khansarinia, outfielder David Mysza, and right-hander Rex Solle.

"Adding three guys, who all have had summer ball experience in the West Coast League following their senior year of high school, will be a tremendous asset to this year's team," said General Manager John Fanta. "UCLA Head Coach John Savage has been sending his top freshman talent to Green Bay for a number of years now and we're pleased to continue that partnership in 2025."

Kasen Khansarinia - UTIL - 6'2"/195 - Freshman

A graduate from San Dimas High School in California, Khanarinia was a four-time All-Valle Vista League selection and was named league MVP during his junior year. Playing in over 104 high school games he posted a .333 batting average and a .430 on-base percentage, tallying 38 hits, 30 runs, 11 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. His performance solicited his reputation as a disciplined hitter with strong defensive skills. Ranked as the No.22 recruit in California, Khansarinia played his 2024 summer season in the West Coast League for the Corvallis Knights where he appeared in 42 games and racked up a .277 batting average with 38 hits, 14 stolen bases, and a .402 on-base percentage.

David Mysza - OF - 5'10"/180 - Freshman

A graduate of La Salle College Preparatory High School in Pasadena, California, Mysza was a four-year letter winner in both baseball and football. Throughout his high school career he earned All-Del Rey League honors four times. In his junior year he achieved a .484 batting average. His consistent performance led to a ranking as the No. 10 shortstop and the NO. 56 overall prospects in California. In the summer of 2024, Mysza played for the Walla Walla Sweets in the West Coast League. Over the season he continued to develop his game, appearing in 45 games and posted a .278 batting average, with 47 hits, 16 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. He is a Baldwin Park, California native.

Rex Solle - RHP - 5'11"/185 - Freshman

Solle attended Redwood High School in Larkspur, California, where he was a standout player. As a four-year varsity starter and team captain, he led the team to their first Marin County Athletic League Championship since 2019. Solle was also a four year letter winner at Redwood and in both his junior and senior seasons was named First Team All-League as a pitcher and third basemen. During his junior year he posted a 1.24 ERA with 110 strikeouts in 67.2 innings. In his senior year he recorded 87 strikeouts and a 2.08 ERA in 57.1 innings. He completed his high school career with a 1.71 ERA. During his summer season in 2024, Solle further honed his skills with the Walla Walla Sweets in the West Coast League. He pitched 35.2 innings, maintained a 3-2 record and recorded a 3.28 ERA along with 30 strikeouts. He is a Pasadena, California native.

