Rochester Red Wings Mourn the Passing of Blaise DiNardo

December 18, 2022







ROCHESTER, NY - It is with great sadness that the Rochester Red Wings announce that long-time Director of Ballpark Security, Blaise DiNardo, passed away Sunday morning. He was 87.

DiNardo's tenure with the Red Wings began when he was hired by former club President Morrie Silver in 1963 to be the team's Security Director. DiNardo remained in his role overseeing ballpark security until 2019, when he transitioned into the role of Team Ambassador, a position he held until his passing. His tenure with the ballclub spanned 60 seasons.

"This is an enormous loss to the Red Wings, and to many of us personally," said Rochester Red Wings President and CEO Naomi Silver. "Blaise began working for the Wings when he was hired by my father more than 60 years ago, and no one was more proud to be a member of our organization than Blaise. He has been a beloved part of our baseball family, and our staff and fans will miss him dearly."

In 2017, Blaise DiNardo, former member of the Rochester Police Department, received the Spirit of the International League Award, which was presented to him by then League President, Randy Mobley on August 21, 2017. The award recognizes the essential role filled by individuals who are dedicated to helping make sure fans have the most enjoyable experience possible when visiting League ballparks.

In 2013, DiNardo celebrated his 50th year of service to the Rochester Red Wings, culminating in Monroe County officially proclaiming August 3rd, 2013, as "Blaise DiNardo Day".

DiNardo was a staple at Frontier Field and Silver Stadium where fans could count on seeing him patrol the seating bowl in his familiar blue blazer. His friendly and patient demeanor endeared him to multiple generations of Red Wings fans, employees, players, and coaches. As the team's liaison with the umpires, Blaise was a true friend to the men in blue, personally making sure their accommodations were tremendous both at and away from the ballpark. Hundreds of current and former Major and Minor League umpires consider Blaise an International League legend and synonymous with the Rochester Red Wings.

Blaise was an integral part of the Rochester community, having previously served 20 years on its police force including a decade as a detective. He was the Vice President of the Association of Rochester Police and Area Law Enforcement Retirees, representing over 1,100 retired officers. As a member of the local YMCA for over 50 years, Blaise served on the Board of Managers and has chaired the Invest in Youth campaign several times, raising funds for disadvantaged children.

The Red Wings pass along their deepest sympathies to Blaise's family and his wife, Elaine, who serves as the Red Wings Shareholder Associate as a member of the front office.

