Robustelli Goes DEEP for His FIRST CFL TOUCHDOWN: CFL
July 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Trevor Harris drops a deep ball into the hands of J. Robustelli, who hauls in his first career CFL touchdown.
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
