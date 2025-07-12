Sports stats

Robustelli Goes DEEP for His FIRST CFL TOUCHDOWN: CFL

July 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


Trevor Harris drops a deep ball into the hands of J. Robustelli, who hauls in his first career CFL touchdown.
