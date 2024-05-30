Robertson Cup 2024 Champions & Team Awards Announcements
May 30, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Lone Star Brahmas News Release
The Brahmas Coaching Staff presented coaches recognition awards for team leaders of the 2024 Robertson Cup Champion Lone Star Brahmas at the team's end of season celebration at the Official Watch Party HQ, ZuRoma Sicilian Kitchen on Friday May 24th. Head Coach Dan Wildfong and Assistant Coach Logan Murphy took turns presenting the team awards after a word of thanks to the entire coaching staff, trainers, scouts, billets, and volunteers. Certain members of the team were also recognized by the NAHL for Robertson Cup Tournament honors including Tournament MVP Jacob Macdonald. There are some Dash online auction items available over the next couple weeks and links to those offerings are embedded in the auction-items photographs.
Forward of the year: Jacob Macdonald
Defenseman of the year: Captain Ray Murakami
Most improved: Bryce Ingles
Leadership Award: Connor Bergeron
Community Service Award: Alex Keskintepe
Iron Man Award: Max Hamstad
Rookie of the year: Justin Kerr
Goalie of the year: Jack Wieneke
Goalie of the year: Deivs Rolovs
Team MVP: Brock James
Team MVP: Ivan Zadvernyuk
