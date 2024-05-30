Robertson Cup 2024 Champions & Team Awards Announcements

The Brahmas Coaching Staff presented coaches recognition awards for team leaders of the 2024 Robertson Cup Champion Lone Star Brahmas at the team's end of season celebration at the Official Watch Party HQ, ZuRoma Sicilian Kitchen on Friday May 24th. Head Coach Dan Wildfong and Assistant Coach Logan Murphy took turns presenting the team awards after a word of thanks to the entire coaching staff, trainers, scouts, billets, and volunteers. Certain members of the team were also recognized by the NAHL for Robertson Cup Tournament honors including Tournament MVP Jacob Macdonald. There are some Dash online auction items available over the next couple weeks and links to those offerings are embedded in the auction-items photographs.

Forward of the year: Jacob Macdonald

Defenseman of the year: Captain Ray Murakami

Most improved: Bryce Ingles

Leadership Award: Connor Bergeron

Community Service Award: Alex Keskintepe

Iron Man Award: Max Hamstad

Rookie of the year: Justin Kerr

Goalie of the year: Jack Wieneke

Goalie of the year: Deivs Rolovs

Team MVP: Brock James

Team MVP: Ivan Zadvernyuk

