Roanoke Adds Rookie Defenseman Doney

September 28, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Saturday that defenseman Cory Doney has signed a contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Doney will enter his rookie professional season after playing three seasons at SUNY-Plattsburgh (NCAA-DIII) from 2020-2023. In 34 games at Plattsburgh, the six-foot defenseman recorded seven goals, six assists, 14 penalty minutes, and a plus-17 rating from the blue line. Prior to his collegiate career, Doney played in the EHL for his junior hockey with the Vermont Lumberjacks. The Northfield Falls, Vermont native is now the seventh player from Plattsburgh to have signed with the Dawgs since the franchise's inception in 2016.

"Cory was playing hockey at a high level at Plattsburgh University before taking a year off from the sport," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Doney. "He's now looking to come back to the game. Cory brings an incredible drive and work ethic to his game. His compete level is unmatched and when he adds that to a good skill set, he should prove to be a dynamic defenseman in the SPHL."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

Signed As of September 28:

Nick Ford

Joe Widmar

Tim Kent

Ryan Hunter

Jacob Kelly

Brendan Pepe

Aidan Girduckis

John Macdonald

Brenden Stanko

Trevor Lord

Billy Roche

Hunter Virostek (G)

Matt O'Dea

Gustav Müller

Filip Hlavac

Stephen Alvo

Tommy Munichiello

Tobias Odjick

Tyler Roy (G)

Zane Schartz

Cory Doney

