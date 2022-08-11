Roadrunners Sign Tyson Empey, Hudson Elynuik

August 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today the signing of forwards Tyson Empey and Hudson Elynuik to one-year AHL contracts for the 2022-2023 season.

Empey, 27, enters his second season with Tucson after totaling three goals and nine assists for 12 points and 100 penalty minutes in 2021-2022 and appearing in 63 of 68 total games. He also finished second on the team, behind Boko Imama, with ten fights. It was his second professional season after playing for Rapid City in the ECHL in 2020-2021 after four years of College Hockey at SUNY-Geneseo.

"Tyson proved last season that we can rely on him in all situations and against any opponent," said Roadrunners General Manager John Ferguson. "We look for him to bring his competitiveness every night."

Elynuik, 25, totaled three goals and six assists for nine points in 25 games with Tucson in 2021-2022, appearing in one final game after sustaining an injury in San Jose on January 12. He played the first three seasons of his pro career with the AHL's Toronto Marlies after being drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016. He played four full seasons in the WHL with Kootenay and Spokane.

"Hudson's improved play last season made him a quality contributor at both ends of the ice," said Ferguson. "Unfortunately his season was interrupted with injuries. We look for him to pick up where he left off as an energy power forward in our lineup."

The Roadrunners open the season Friday, October 14 in Henderson. The team's home opening weekend at Tucson Arena will be Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 at 4 p.m. against Bakersfield.

