Rivets Welcome New Account Executive to Front Office, Matt Coyle

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets are thrilled to announce the latest enhancement to their front office team. In January, Matt Coyle will assume the role of Account Executive, spearheading initiatives in group sales, individual ticket sales, and all ticket-related matters.

A seasoned professional, Matt Coyle joins the Rivets, injecting a fresh perspective into traditional sports. His diverse background spans various sports, including Quadball and Esports. Not one to shy away from challenges, Matt has consistently tackled obstacles head-on. Prior to joining the Rivets, he held the prestigious position of President of the Student Athletic Association at Columbia College Chicago and served as a Ticket Operations Representative at the Chicago Bears.

Currently pursuing a Master's degree at Northern Illinois University, Matt brings invaluable experience in marketing and events, particularly in the realm of NIU Esports. Beyond his professional pursuits, Matt enjoys spending quality time with his loyal canine companion, Phoenix. His downtime is often filled with engaging board games and video games, where he immerses himself in epic adventures, including Dungeons and Dragons, where he assumes the role of his Barbarian Paladin, Rexus.

Zander Atwood, the Vice President of Ticket Sales at Rockford Rivets, expressed excitement about Matt's addition: "We are very excited to have Matt on board. His dynamic background and fresh perspective will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of our organization."

The Rockford Rivets warmly welcome Matt Coyle to the team and look forward to achieving new heights with his expertise.

