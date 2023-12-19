Eau Claire Express Announce 2024 Schedule

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express announce their 2024 season schedule as they gear up for a fun-filled season at Carson Park!

Kicking off their 19th season in the Northwoods League, the Express face the Madison Mallards on Tuesday, May 27th at 5:05 pm. The Express will also end the regular season against the Mallards on Saturday, August 10th at 6:35 pm.

The Express will play the Madison Mallards and Wausau Woodchucks twice at home this season and face the Badlands Big Sticks, a new team added to the Northwoods League in 2023.

This season's schedule consists of six Thursday games, five Friday games, and eight Saturday games. The Express will take on the Duluth Huskies in the only double header of the season on Wednesday, July 11th with games at 11:05 am and 6:35 pm. Game times for the Express will be at 6:35 pmMonday - Saturday and 2:05 pm on Sundays. The Express will play on the 4th of July once again this year taking on the La Crosse Loggers.

Follow the Express on social media to keep an eye out for the Express' promotional schedule release featuring giveaways, live music, and amazing entertainment acts!

