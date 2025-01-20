RiverDogs, CCSD Set to Begin 9th Year of "Reading Around the Bases" Literacy Program

January 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs and the Charleston County School District have announced the continuation of their long-time partnership that includes the highly successful literacy initiative, "Reading Around the Bases". The program, which enters its ninth year, was developed during the 2016-2017 school year to promote having fun while reading with second graders throughout the county.

"We know this program brings so much joy to second graders throughout our district," said CCSD Chief Academic Officer Michelle Simmons. "When joy is intertwined with literacy, the desire and passion for reading will grow, and our students will become life-long readers. As always, we are grateful for the RiverDogs continued partnership and the time they invest in our children, schools, and district."

Beginning on Tuesday, January 21, second graders from 24 elementary schools in the CCSD will begin a 10-week baseball-themed incentive program. Every student will receive a Reading Challenge packet that includes a scorecard and tracking sheet.

To move around the bases on the scorecard, a student must read a certain number of pages: 100 pages for a single, 200 pages for a double, 300 pages for a triple, and 500 pages for a home run. At the conclusion of the 10-week program, the top 25 second graders from each participating school will be honored at a select RiverDogs game during the 2024 season.

"The start of the Reading Around the Bases program is always one of the highlights of our offseason schedule," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "We are thrilled to have the chance to create excitement about reading throughout the school district. Our staff is looking forward to visiting several classrooms in the coming months."

This year's kickoff event for "Reading Around the Bases" will take place at Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School on January 21 at 9:30 a.m. A large contingent from the RiverDogs front office and Charlie T. RiverDog will participate in the event. Media outlets are welcome to attend.

Former RiverDogs pitcher, and current Tampa Bay Rays prospect, Jake Christianson is scheduled to be a guest reader at Jennie Moore Elementary School on January 23 at 12:30 p.m. Media are welcome to attend this event as well.

Special guests from the RiverDogs will visit schools throughout the area over the course of the next several months to provide encouragement and engage the students as volunteer readers.

A date for tickets going on sale will be announced in the near future. Team merchandise is always available at the RiverDogs Team Store. The store's hours are Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.