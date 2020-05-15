RiverDogs, Boeing Announce 'Hall of Honor'; Nominations Being Accepted

CHARLESTON, S.C. - On the eve of Armed Forces Day and the first scheduled RiverDogs Military Appreciation Night at The Joe, the ballclub is announcing the creation of the Hall of Honor, in partnership with Boeing, and asking for the public to nominate outstanding military veterans with Lowcountry ties.

The new recognition, which will feature new inductions at each Boeing Military Appreciation Night - starting June 15 whether or not there will be a live game at The Joe -, is meant to create a way for military veterans in the Lowcountry to be permanently recognized.

The Hall of Honor is the newest of Boeing and the RiverDogs' joint military appreciation platform, which aims to honor and celebrate military families in the Lowcountry through various recognition programs. The team planned to roll out this program live in person at its Boeing Military Appreciation Night on May 16; however, although the season has begun in a delay due to COVID-19, the team decided not to postpone honoring our area's military families.

"We at the RiverDogs think we can't do enough to recognize the sacrifices and achievements of our country's military heroes," said RiverDogs president and general manager Dave Echols. "Adding a Hall of Honor allows us to immortalize Lowcountry military heroes to help ensure their stories are not forgotten."

At each Boeing Military Appreciation Night moving forward, a minimum of two inductees will be enshrined in the Hall of Honor. A community committee will choose one nominee from a pool of high-profile local military heroes. The other inductee will be selected from open-to-the-public nominations, which can be submitted at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScw1S8iGMhVvnpWnMopqH_ftxcB3CBEUVCMVgXPpRRl0sWMwA/viewform.

Inductees will be recognized on the field on a Military Appreciation Night, and will have their story told on the RiverDogs' brand new Hall of Honor web site: https://www.milb.com/charleston/community/boeing-hall-of-honorhttps://www.milb.com/charleston/community/boeing-hall-of-honorâââââââ.

"Boeing's commitment to veterans and their families goes beyond the products we make, it includes our investments that highlight the vital role veterans play in our community," said Boeing's Lindsay Leonard, Senior Director of National Strategy and Engagement and Government Operations. "We are proud to continue our partnership with the Charleston RiverDogs to showcase our military heroes and forever recognize their service and sacrifice through the Hall of Honor."

