RiverDogs' Bobblection 2020 Set

September 23, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, SC - At long last, fans across the Holy City will be invited to come down to the ballpark in 2020 for the Bobblection. Fans will drive through the parking lot to cast their vote for either President Trump or former VP Joe Biden, by selecting a bobblehead of their candidate of choice. The event is set for October 17 from 11am through 1pm, and tickets are now on sale here.

For just $30, RiverDogs fans will guarantee to get their hands on their candidate of choice when they arrive. In order to stake a claim to take part in the voting, fans can go online starting at 2pm today and purchase up to 6 tickets to the drive-thru event. Purchasers will have the unique opportunity to "vote" from the vehicles, where they will have to pick a side entering the RiverDogs parking lot, taking their vehicle to the "right" or "left" to select their candidate. Packages can be purchased online, and must be picked up during the Saturday event.

Before America goes to the polls in November, the nation can find out definitively who will be President for the next four years. Each election year, the people of Charleston have correctly predicted the future winner, beginning with the first Bobblection in 2004, which saw George W. Bush defeat John Kerry.

This year's version will also have "precincts" with the St. Paul Saints and Hudson Valley Renegades. "This is one of our signature events every four years," said President/GM Dave Echols. "We felt it was important for the Charleston community to have this event to look forward to this year."

All purchases will take place online at RiverDogs.com. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to ensure they receive their candidate of choice. The pick-up will take place exclusively during the Saturday event. For the safety of all fans and staff members, "voters" will be required to remain in their vehicles in compliance with COVID-19 regulations. The bobbles are available while supplies last. There will be a limit of 6 bobbleheads per person. The Bobblection is a rain-or-shine event. All sales are final.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.