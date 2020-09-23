Hats for a Tat- Crawdads Launch Promotion to Get GM a Tattoo

September 23, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release





The Crawdads are launching a campaign to get our General Manager Douglas Locascio a Crawdads tattoo! If the team sells 100 hats in the next 10 days, he will get a tattoo of the hat logo that sells the most so pick your hat wisely!

Adjustable and fitted hats are included in the promotion. Hats can be purchased via the online team store or in person by stopping by the stadium. The ten days begins today, September 23rd, and will conclude on Friday, October 2nd.

