RiverDogs Announce Series of Front Office Promotions and New Hires

November 8, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - On the heels of winning a third-consecutive championship in September, the Charleston RiverDogs have announced several promotions and new hires to their front office staff. In the ticketing department, Evan Courtney has been promoted to Director of Ticket Sales and Savannah Bullins is now the Director of Group Sales. Meanwhile, the creative team featured a pair of promotions with Hannah Von Zup becoming Director of Video Production and Omar Torres now the Director of Creative Content. In addition, Ryan Ehlinger has been promoted to Senior Concourse Manager and Amber Hotelling takes over as Hiring and Scheduling Manager for the Food and Beverage operation. The team has also hired Nate Burton as Assistant Groundskeeper, Victoria Veserra as Events Manager, Ty Barrett as Promotions Manager, Betsy Walters as Business Manager, Chelsea Carver as Food and Beverage Business and Human Resources Manager, Colin McKenzie as an Account Executive, Keith Millikan as a Senior Account Executive, Paul Wales as Ticket Operations Manager and Andrew Bertolini as Sous Chef.

"We have been fortunate to add so many talented people to our staff in the last several weeks and I believe each of them is going to elevate our business as we move forward with a focus on 2024," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "We have been steadily trending in the right direction since the cancelled season in 2020 and these hires should allow that trend to continue."

Courtney previously held the title of Senior Account Executive and Bullins was previously Group Sales Manager. Their promotions follow a season in which the team led all Single-A teams in attendance. Meanwhile, the team's social media accounts ranked among the top five in Single-A teams in total community size, community growth and impressions/interactions. Those numbers were in large part due to the work of Von Zup and Torres, who previously held the positions of Video Production and Multimedia Manager and Creative Design Manager, respectively. After a successful year on the food and beverage side, Ehlinger earned a promotion from his previous role as concourse Manager and Hotelling takes on new responsibilities from her previous role as Assistant Food and Beverage Manager.

Burton spent the 2023 baseball season working full-time on the Washington Nationals grounds crew. Prior to joining the Nationals, he served as an intern with the University of Mary turf staff. Originally from Charlottesville, Virginia, Burton attended the University of Mary, where he was also a member of the baseball team.

Veserra most recently served as a marketing and events intern for the City of Charleston and also interned with A Charleston Bride, where she assisted with wedding planning. Born in Houston, TX, she attended New Mexico State University, receiving degrees in Marketing and Management during her time in Las Cruces.

Barrett previously worked as the Digital Marketing Intern for the Savannah Bananas during their 2023 world tour. Originally from Little Rock, Arkansas, he graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Sport Management degree in May of 2023. His background in promotions includes his work in the Razorbacks athletic department.

Walters joined the RiverDogs after serving as the Director of Athletics Compliance at the University of South Carolina Beaufort for seven years. Prior to her time at USCB, she was the Assistant to Athletic Director at the University of Hartford. Walters majored in communications at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Carver joined the RiverDogs after previously serving as Customer Solutions Coordinator at US Foods in Fishers, Indiana. She also spent time as a Retail Manager for Compass Group in several cities. Carver graduated from Indiana State University in 2016 with a major in Food Service Management.

McKenzie joined the RiverDogs as a full-time intern for the 2023 season, turning that opportunity into a full-time role. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., he recently graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in Communications.

Millikan joins the RiverDogs following five seasons with the Evansville Otters as an account executive and Director of Group Sales. He received his bachelor's degree in Sport Administration from the University of Cincinnati.

Prior to arriving in Charleston, Wales spent two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays as part of their Ticket Tech Game Day staff. He also completed internships with the Baltimore Orioles during spring training and the ReliaQuest Bowl ticketing department. Wales graduated from the University of Tampa with bachelor's degrees in Sport Management and Marketing.

Bertolini graduated from the Culinary Institute of Charleston earlier this year. He will receive a degree in hospitality in the spring of 2024. Born in Arlington, VA, he spent 12 years in the United States Army reserves.

The RiverDogs will aim for a fourth-consecutive championship when the 2024 season commences in April.

