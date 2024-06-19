River Lions Host Shooting Stars in School Day Matinee

June 19, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Niagara River Lions (4-3) host the Scarborough Shooting Stars (4-3) Wednesday morning as both teams look to get back in the win column.

The game marks Niagara's 2024 School Day Game and has an 11 a.m. ET tipoff at Meridian Centre. Live coverage is available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+, and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices.

The River Lions are coming off a close 90-86 loss against the Ottawa BlackJacks this past Saturday.

Aaryn Rai led the way for the River Lions with 24 points on 50 per cent shooting, while hitting three shots from beyond the arc, snagging 16 rebounds and dishing out two assists. Niagara also out-rebounded Ottawa 51-39 in the game, posting 22 second-chance points in a losing effort.

As for the Shooting Stars, they had their four-game winning streak snapped in a 93-86 loss to the Montreal Alliance on Sunday.

Jackson Rowe scored 19 points on 77 per cent shooting, knocked down three shots from three, pulled down four rebounds and had three assists in the loss. Tevian Jones also showed out for Scarborough, scoring 18 points, hitting four threes and grabbing three rebounds.

Key Matchup

Scarborough's Jones and Niagara's Jahvon Blair could be a matchup to keep an eye out for.

Jones is currently averaging 16.6 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and shooting 44 per cent from the field, while Blair is sporting a similar 19 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 41 per cent average from the field.

The two guards are leading their teams in scoring and have the ability to catch fire at any moment. They can both stretch the floor, attack the paint and help create offence for their teammates.

Last Matchup

On June 1, Kadre Gray had 18 points and 10 assists to lead the Shooting Stars to a 95-87 victory over the River Lions. Blair led all scorers in the game with 22 points in a losing effort for Niagara.

