River Bandits Release 2023 Promotional Schedule

Davenport, Iowa - Baseball is back at Modern Woodmen Park and so is a loaded 2023 promotional schedule, packed with 15 fireworks shows, free Ferris wheel and double-decker carousel rides, and can't-miss giveaways, including the return of player bobbleheads celebrating four River Bandits stars.

The fun begins Opening Day against the South Bend Cubs on April 7 with deep freeze and magnet schedule giveaways, plus the first postgame fireworks show of the season. Saturday, April 8, features free pennants, the first of the year's 12 premium giveaways, before Sunday, April 9, closes out Opening Weekend with pregame player autographs, postgame kids run the bases, and another magnet schedule giveaway.

"Some people say less is more. Well, I believe that more is more--and this year's schedule features more of what everybody loves: More promotions, more fireworks, more giveaways, and more fun," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "The Royals tell us we're going to have a great team this year with some fantastic prospectsand I can't wait to see everyone back at the best ballpark in Minor League Baseball as the Bandits go for our league-record fifth championship in 12 seasons. It's going to be an amazing year!"

Along with returning fan-favorites including ten pint glass and t-shirt giveaways, the River Bandits are unveiling a batch of new sure-to-be hits in 2023, such as a winter hat giveaway (April 21), BBQ apron giveaway (June 10), logo flag giveaway (August 12), and kids duffle bag giveaway (August 19).

This season's bobblehead collection celebrates four River Bandits alumni and 2022 World Series champions in American League All-Star and Gold Glove winner Kyle Tucker (June 24), World Series Most Valuable Player and Gold Glove winner Jeremy Peña (July 1), and postseason standouts Cristian Javier (July 15), and Luis Garcia (July 29).

In addition to the fun, the River Bandits are once again excited to support local nonprofits and causes with proceeds from game-worn jersey auctions benefiting the Iowa Donor Network on Donate Life Night (May 26), Vera French on Mental Health Awareness Night (June 9), and Hand in Hand on Disabilities Empowerment Night (July 15). The team is also giving away free amusement rides to veterans, reservists, and active-duty military on August 19 and September 2.

A complete list of dates for all giveaways and weekly promotions can be found below, in the 2023 pocket schedule, and on riverbandits.com.

River Bandits 2023 Promotional Calendar:

April

4/7: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) / Deep Freeze Giveaway (Arona) / Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Access Systems)

4/8: Pennant Giveaway (Smart Toyota)

4/9: Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Access Systems) / Copa de la Diversión (Group O)

4/18: T-Shirt Giveaway #1 (Smart Toyota)

4/20: Pint Glass Giveaway (Planet 93.9)

4/21: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

4/22: Winter Hat Giveaway (Smart Toyota)

4/23: Copa de la Diversión (Group O)

May

5/9: T-ShirtGiveaway#2(Smart Toyota)

5/11: PintGlass#2(Palm Springs Bottled Water)

5/12: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) / Reading Program Night#1(The Fun Station & One Step Printing)

5/13: Clear Tote Bag Giveaway (Planet93.9)

5/14: Free Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa de la Diversión (Group Ō)

5/23: T-ShirtGiveaway#3 / Arconic Week

5/24: Arconic Week

5/25: Pint Glass Giveaway #3 / Arconic Week

5/26: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) / Jersey Auction & Donate Life Night (Iowa Donor Network) / Reading Program Night #2 (The Fun Station & One Step Printing) / Arconic Week

5/27: Bucket Hat Giveaway / Arconic Week

5/28: Copa T-Shirt Giveaway (Gnar City Clothing) / Arconic Week / Free Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa de la Diversión (Group Ō)

June

6/6: T-Shirt Giveaway #4 (Safelite)

6/8: Pint Glass Giveaway #4 (Planet 93.9)

6/9: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) / Jersey Auction & Mental Health Awareness Night (Vera French)

6/10: BBQ Apron Giveaway (Hy-Vee) / 9 Mini Fridges Given Away (Budweiser)

6/11: Logo Baseball Giveaway (Iowa 80 Truckstop) / Free Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa de la Diversión (Group Ō)

6/20: T-Shirt Giveaway #5 (Gnar City Clothing)

6/21: Fireworks! (MidAmerica Basement Systems) / QCBR & Epic Stone Night

6/22: Pint Glass Giveaway #5

6/23: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) / 6-pack Cooler Giveaway (Crawford Company) / John Deere Weekend

6/24: Kyle Tucker Bobblehead Giveaway (Mediacom) / John Deere Weekend

6/25: Free Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa de la Diversión (Group Ō) / John Deere Weekend

6/28: Half Price Ticket Night & Free Vinyl Logo Sticker (Modern Woodmen)

6/29: Pint Glass Giveaway #6 / Pride Night (The Project of the Quad Cities)

6/30: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) / Law Enforcement Night (Brew Pub Pizza)

July

7/1:JeremyPeñaBobbleheadGiveaway(Bally'sQuadCities)

7/2:FreeWheel&CarouselRides+CopadelaDiversión(GroupŌ) / Hy-VeeFamilySunday

7/3:Red,White&Boom PostgameFireworks!

7/14:Fireworks!(SmartToyota)/SillyPintGiveaway(MilanMedicalGroup)

7/15:CristianJavierBobbleheadGiveaway(Mediacom) / JerseyAuction&DisabilitiesEmpowermentNight(HandinHand)

7/16:FreeWheel&CarouselRides+CopadelaDiversión(GroupŌ) / / T-ShirtGiveaway#8(OneStepPrinting)

8/16:LuggageTagGiveaway(QCAirport)

8/17:PintGlassGiveaway#9(PerformanceFoodGroup)

8/18:Fireworks!(SmartToyota)

8/19:Kids Duffle BagGiveaway&FreeAmusementsforMilitary(Pepsi)

8/20:CollapsibleDogBowlGiveaway(K9Resorts)/Hy-VeeFamilySunday / Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

9/2: Biggest Giveaway of the Year!! / Free Amusements for Military (Pepsi)

9/3: Fireworks! (Oscar Mayer by Kraft Heinz) / Free Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa de la Diversión (Group Ō

Daily Promotions

Tuesdays: $2 G.A. Tickets, $2 Soda, & $2 Hot Dogs (Pepsi & Mountain Dew)

Wednesdays: $1 Keystone Light Cans (Keystone Light)

Thursdays: $2 Domestic Beer Drafts (Busch Light), Bark in the Park (American Window Cleaning & Posh Pet Resorts)

Fridays: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

Saturdays: Premium Giveaways

Sundays: Free Wheel & Carousel Rides (starting in May), Copa de la Diversión, Pregame Player Autographs, Postgame Kids Run the Bases (Group Ō), $2 Bleacher Tickets for Military (US Bank)

*All promotions are subject to change*

