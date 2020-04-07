River Bandits/Genesis PPE Drive at Modern Woodmen Park

Davenport, Iowa - As local healthcare providers continue to anticipate a surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in our region, the Quad Cities River Bandits are helping collect donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other supplies for the brave health care workers at Genesis Health System.

The donation drive will be held at Modern Woodmen Park, home of the Quad Cities River Bandits, on Saturday April 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can donate items by driving into the Florian Keen north parking lot entrance where Western Avenue meets River Drive. To minimize person-to-person contact, people can place all donated equipment in a large bin under a portable red tent in the lot's northwest corner. Genesis asks that any donated items first be put in a trash bag then gently placed in the bin.

Items especially needed include:

Disposable, non-latex gloves (vinyl is preferred)

Bleach wipes

Anti-microbial hand soap Spools of one-quarter to three-quarter inch elastic of any color

Regular protective face masks

N95 masks

Face shields Tyvek one-piece coveralls

Eyeglass shields/goggles

Nasal testing swabs Hand sanitizer

Other donations of any kind will be gratefully accepted.

"We are extremely grateful to the Quad Cities River Bandits for organizing a donation drive for needed supplies," said Doug Cropper, President and CEO of Genesis Health System. "Meeting the challenges of this pandemic is going to take all of us to respond effectively to this crisis. The community has been so generous and I have no doubt they will be there again for our hard-working staff at Genesis."

"It's in these challenging times that the Quad Cities really shines," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller.

"There's an unsinkable spirit and determination among us to help each other get through even the toughest times. That's why we're asking everyone in the Quad Cities to donate whatever they have, whatever they can, to help better prepare our heroic health care workers for the COVID-19 crisis by donating as much PPE as they can to the courageous people at Genesis."

