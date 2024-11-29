Rise Training Camp Begins Monday

November 29, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise are gearing up for their second season in Pro Volleyball Federation with training camp getting underway on Monday, Dec. 2. The month-long training will lead into the team's season opener on Jan. 10 at the Vegas Thrill, and its home opener on Jan. 12 versus the Omaha Supernovas.

The Rise are currently scheduled to hold five weekday team practices next week from Monday through Friday (Dec. 2-6). The practices will be held at the MSA Fieldhouse (5435 28th Street St. Ct. SE) from 12-4 p.m., which also includes weightlifting and film sessions.

The Rise currently have 12 signed players for their 14-player active roster. There will also be two practice player spots reserved for players who were recently drafted in the 2024 PVF Draft held on Monday, Nov. 25.

All 12 signed players listed below are expected to report for Rise training camp, potentially joined by players who have been invited on tryouts. Drafted players are eligible to report to training camp following the completion of their 2024 college season.

* Not expected to report to Rise training camp this season due to other contract obligations. However, by drafting Mruzik, the Rise retain her PVF player rights for two seasons.

Training camp practice sessions are closed to the public but are open to media. Any media planning to attend practice should notify Rise public and community relations coordinator Alex Eisen (aeisen@grrise.com) in advance.

Fans can purchase full-season, half-season, or group ticket packages by calling (616) 575-6500 or. Single-match tickets will be available to the public on Dec. 4 through grrise.com.

