Rise Swept by Supernovas in Home Opener

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In a rematch of the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation championship match, the Omaha Supernovas came out on top again Sunday night inside Van Andel Arena, sweeping the Grand Rapids Rise in straight sets by scores of 25-21, 25-23, 25-22.

The Supernovas eclipsed the Rise in hitting percentage (.253 to .233), digs (68-59), assists (47-38), and kills (55-39). More importantly, Omaha won the points that mattered in crunch time to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Rise dropped to 0-2 and have now lost six straight sets after winning their first two sets to start the season.

Omaha scored the first two points of Sunday's match before the Rise stormed back with three consecutive kills from Sherridan Atkinson, Carli Snyder, and Symone Abbott.

The Supernovas pulled away late in the opening set with a decisive 5-1 run. A powerful kill in the center of the court by former Rise middle blocker Kayla Caffey forced Grand Rapids to call a timeout, trailing 21-15. Omaha claimed the set, 25-21, recording 20 kills on a .245 hitting percentage. Reagan Cooper led all attackers with seven first-set kills (.353).

The Rise adjusted their lineup in the second set, featuring outside hitter Erika Pritchard, middle blocker Ali Bastianelli, and setter Camryn Turner in the rotation. Grand Rapids stayed competitive with key blocks from 5-foot-8 Turner, tying the score at 18-18, and Alyssa Jensen, leveling it again at 20-20. Two kills from Atkinson brought the score to 22-22, before the Rise edged ahead with a kill from Turner.

However, Omaha's Brooke Nuneviller took control, delivering three consecutive kills to propel the Supernovas to a come-from-behind 25-23 victory in the middle frame.

The third set was much like the second, with both teams struggling to create separation. A Pritchard kill after multiple last-ditch digs ignited the Rise crowd and gave Grand Rapids a 17-16 lead. But Omaha refused to go away.

The score stayed tied at 18, 19, 20, and 21 before the Supernovas used a 4-1 run to close out the match. Omaha now holds a 4-1 head-to-head record against the Rise in the regular season.

Notes

Sunday's attendance, officially recorded at 8,706, marked the second sellout in franchise history. The Rise's first sellout came on Jan. 25, 2024, when 7,805 fans packed Van Andel Arena for their inaugural match against the Columbus Fury.

Four players finished with double-digit kills: two for the Rise - Pritchard (12, .417) and Atkinson (12, .344) - and two for the Supernovas - Cooper (16, .273) and Nuneviller (15, .353).

In their return to Grand Rapids, Caffey had seven kills and five digs, while libero Camila Gómez chipped in with 12 digs and three assists for Omaha.

Jensen recorded a team-high four blocks, giving her three or more blocks in back-to-back matches to start the season.

In relief of August Raskie, rookie Turner tossed 24 assists in her second pro match.

In 28 matches in franchise history, the Rise have been swept only three times - twice by Omaha and once by the Columbus Fury - with Sunday marking the first time being defeated 3-0 at home.

GR 21 23 22 - 0

OMA 25 25 25 - 3

Team Leaders

GR: Kills - Sherridan Atkinson 12, Erika Pritchard 12, Carli Snyder 7; Assists - Camryn Turner 24, August Raskie 11; Aces - Ali Bastianelli 1, Alyssa Jensen 1; Blocks - Jensen 4, Atkinson 1, Pritchard 1, Grote 1, Turner 1; Digs - Snyder 12, Pritchard 10, Atkinson 9.

OMA: Kills - Reagan Cooper 16, Brooke Nuneviller 15, Kelsie Payne 7, Kayla Caffey 7; Assists - Natalia Valentin-Anderson 42, Camila Gomez 3 ; Aces - Valentin-Anderson 1, Cooper 1; Blocks - Kaitlyn Hord 2, Cooper 1, Nuneviller 1; Digs - Nuneviller 19, Cooper 12, Gomez 12, Valentin-Anderson 11.

A - 8,706

Record / Next Match

Grand Rapids: 0-2 / Thu., Jan. 16 at Indy Ignite, 7 p.m. EST

Omaha: 2-0 / Fri., Jan. 17 at Vegas Thrill, 9 p.m. CST

