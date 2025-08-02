CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders

Riders Strike FIRST with Stevens TD: CFL

August 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


Saskatchewan scores first in the opening drive of the game with a 1-yard rush by Stevens.

Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from August 2, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central