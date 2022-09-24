Riders Host Game One of Texas League Championship Series on Sunday

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders are back in the Texas League Championship Series for the first time since the 2012 season and they will take on the Wichita Wind Surge in game one on Sunday, September 25th at 5:05 p.m.

Following the game, manager Jared Goedert will be available for media along with two players (depending on performance and request). Forney, Texas native RHP Mason Englert (1-1, 4.11) is expected to start for the RoughRiders against LHP Kody Funderburk (10-5, 2.94) for Wichita.

Tickets are still available at just $5 in the seating bowl and $10 in the Lazy River for game one at Riders Field. Fans can play catch on the field pregame as well from 4:00 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Last time the Riders played in the Texas League Championship Series (2012):

The RoughRiders swept the Corpus Christi Hooks in three games during the South Division Championship Series before falling to the Springfield Cardinals in four games in the Texas League Championship Series. On offense, the Riders were led by Chris McGuiness, who hit .296/.345/.519/.864 over his eight games with a home run and six RBIs. Engel Beltre, Leury Garcia and Guilder Rodriguez all also drove in three runs in the postseason. All four players went on to play in the Major Leagues, led by Garcia, who is currently in his 10th MLB season with the White Sox in 2022.

Future Ranger Nick Tepesch threw seven shutout innings of one-hit baseball in his start at Whataburger Field to finish off the sweep of the Hooks in the Division Series before the Riders advanced to face the Cardinals. In his two starts, Tepesch did not allow a run over 13.1 innings.

Overall, the team featured 15 players who went on to make their MLB debuts including No. 1 overall prospect Jurickson Profar.

Last time the Riders won the Texas League Championship Series (2004):

After falling in the title series in their inaugural season, the Riders took home their only championship in 2004. Frisco swept Tulsa in three games in the opening round before winning the Championship Series over the Round Rock Express 4-1.

The 2004 team was led by a young shortstop named Ian Kinsler, who hit .300 over his 71 games during the regular season with the Riders. Future Ranger Jason Botts slugged a team-best 24 homers during the season and eight-year big leaguer Jason Bourgeois led the team with 30 steals and 138 games played.

On the mound, current Rangers Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Young made 18 starts, going 6-5 with a 4.48 ERA while Kameron Loe owned a 3.12 over his 19 starts.

Overall, the team featured 18 players who went on the make their MLB debuts.

Full series preview:

Game 1: Sunday, September 25th at 5:05 p.m. from Riders Field (Frisco, Texas)

Game 2: Tuesday, September 27th at 7:05 p.m. from Riverfront Stadium (Wichita, Kan.)

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, September 28th at 7:05 p.m. from Riverfront Stadium (Wichita, Kan.)

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

