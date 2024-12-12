RFCLA Bolsters Front Row Stocks with Four Key Signings

December 12, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

RFCLA has retained a quartet of promising props for the 2025 season, with Lincoln Sii, Alessandro Heaney, Dane Zander and Benjamin Strang signing on.

New Zealander Ben Strang is a familiar face in the MLR, heading into his third season in the competition and second in LA after relocating from Atlanta.

Strang said he wanted to give the RFCLA fans something to be excited about.

"I am very excited to be heading back for my second year with LA and my third year in the MLR," he said.

"I originally came over to the States to develop and mature as a rugby player, these opportunities have certainly helped me do that and I am really excited for what is ahead in 2025.

Strang, who also players 7, in action against Utah. Photo: RFCLA Media "LA is such an iconic city and I am very much looking forward to playing in front of our loyal fans and the rugby community.

"There is a lot of support for the game there, and we want to make everyone proud."

UK and Ireland-raised Alessandro Heaney is US eligible through his father's ancestry and has brought a strong foundation with him to LA.

As well as representative rugby in his school days, Heaney attended Cork University and was part of an extended Ireland U20s squad.

Heaney had a delayed start to his first season in LA but the dynamic prop is ready to show his full potential this time around.

Alessandro Heaney, eager to play more minutes in 2025. Photo: RFCLA Media "It is a huge privilege to be part of the MLR and play for RFCLA," he said.

"Arriving late to focus on fulfilling my studies was a challenge for me in 2024 but this year I will be able to be part of the squad for its entirety, and earn a spot on the team.

"It is a really close competition this season, and I know we are all looking forward to the challenge, and growing the game in the USA as a collective squad in the community."

Dane Zander is in his second season in LA after moving to the MLR from Australia's Super Rugby competition.

The 25-year-old has 47 caps for the Queensland Reds, winning his spot in the squad after a starring stint for Brisbane City in the National Rugby Championship.

"I'm incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity to return to LA for the 2025 season." Said Zander.

"I'm looking forward to building on last year's progress and seeing what this team can accomplish in 2025.

"I believe Los Angeles has an awesome rugby community, and I'm excited to see how this team will contribute to the growth of the sport in the city in 2025."

Lincoln Sii is another US-eligible prop, born in Japan and raised in San Diego, and has made a name for himself in the MLR.

The prop, who started playing rugby in college, began his MLR journey with Atlanta before returning to his home state with RFCLA.

"100% - I am excited to be back in LA for the upcoming MLR season. Looking forward to learning from the new coaching group as well." Said Sii.

"I know the Club has put a lot of time and effort in the community this off season, and having been close to it, everyone in Club Land is really excited to get back in 2025.

"I feel great, body has recovered, and I can't wait to go!"

Sii on the burst against Chicago. Photo: RFCLA Media RFCLA director of rugby Stephen Hoiles said the retention of the group was vital for the team in developing depth in the front row, a department that holds arguably the most specialist skill set.

"There is a really good production line of props coming through the US and into MLR, so it's great to have the mix of local and international front rowers to draw on," he said.

"Having a strong group of front rowers is so important for us, so it's exciting to see the talent we have in our squad this year."

