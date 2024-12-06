RFCLA Bolster Backline Stocks with Returning Local Talent

December 6, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







RFCLA has bolstered its backline stocks, with the return of a quintet of versatile backs for 2025.

Inside USA backs Tasman Smith and Matthew Anticev, along with outside utilities William Leonard, and Canadian's Jack Shaw and Seth Purdey will all don the RFCLA blue again.

Halfback Smith, who has also featured at 10, was born in America, before moving to Australia at a young age and beginning his rugby journey.

COVID kiboshed his hopes of representative action for America or Australia in 2020, with the U20s tournaments cancelled.

Smith had a taste of the MLR with the LA Giltinis in 2022, while also playing for Sydney University in Australia.

"I can't wait to get back over to LA and get into the 2025 season with the boys," he said.

An emerging leader in 2024 - Tas Smith. Photo: RFCLA Media "The league continues to grow at a rapid pace and the standard is better and better every year across the whole competition.

"We've got a really special group coming together over the entire organisation and I'm eager to get back over and rip in with the team."

Smith will have the chance to learn off a Test star in Argentina's Gonzalo Bertranou, after playing both nine and 10 in season 2024.

RFCLA Director of Rugby Stephen Hoiles said the mentorship would be invaluable for him.

"Tas is an exciting up and coming half and being able to be part of a squad with a player the calibre of 'Gonzo' will be so valuable for him," he said.

Matt Anticev was the first draft pick in the collegiate draft for LA in 2023 and said he was eager to repay the faith the team had shown him.

Matt Anticev was RFCLA's rising star in 2024. Photo: RFCLA Media Unit

"I'm proud to continue my MLR journey with an organization that has backed me since day one," he said.

"I can't wait to work with the new coaching staff, reconnect with both familiar faces and new teammates, and dive into the opportunities and challenges of the 2025 season."

Canadian centre Purdey picked up rugby in college and established himself as an elite player early on, featuring in provincial and national age teams.

Seth Purdey looking for a step change in 2025. Photo: RFCLA Media "I'm really excited to get back to Los Angeles, and I'm eager to build on the foundation we created in our inaugural season," he said.

"I believe we have made some great additions to our club, and can't wait to see what we can achieve this season.

"Last year my eyes were opened to the rugby community in Southern California. I can't wait to reunite with some familiar faces and hopefully some new ones at our games and events this season."

Originally from Ireland, Leonard is an established MLR player, having featured for New York and Atlanta, before relocating to LA last season.

The 29-year-old had some roadblocks in his first season in LA and said he was keen to get stuck in off a stronger preparation this time around.

"I can't wait to get back out in front of the LA fans at our new home, Wallis Annenberg Stadium, this season," he said.

The versatile Will Leonard during LA's match against NOLA. Photo: RFCLA Media "Last year was personally challenging with visa issues and an injury keeping me off the field, and now that is out of the way, I'm ready to leave that behind and get back to playing the game I love," he said.

"Despite the challenges of relocating the club from Atlanta last season, we built a solid foundation as a team.

"I'm excited to connect with the new players and coaching staff this year, as we continue to focus on pushing forward and competing for the MLR shield."

Hoiles said he was glad to have Leonard on his side, after coaching against him in the MLR previously.

"As an opponent, he's the kind of player who can really get under your skin and that's the kind of player you really want to have on your team rather than against you," he said.

Jack Shaw scores for LA. Photo: RFCLA Media English-born back Jack Shaw has proven his credentials with international representative opportunities for the Canada U20s and the Canada 7s.

Having seen the sporting landscape in North America, Shaw said he felt LA was a fantastic location to help grow rugby.

"With the expertise of our coaching staff and the talent of my teammates, we have a solid foundation to achieve great success on and off the field this season," he said.

"We are all looking forward to building more excitement around the sport of rugby and inspiring young players to explore the sport in the US and Canada, and LA is the perfect place to do that."

These players are back, are you! Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Season Tickets now available!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.