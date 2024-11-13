RFCLA Appoints Marc Carter as New General Manager of Rugby

November 13, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) continues to strengthen its Rugby department with the appointment of Marc Carter as General Manager of Rugby.

With a distinguished career in professional rugby, Carter will play a pivotal role in advancing the club's vision and growth in Major League Rugby (MLR) and SoCal.

A founding RFCLA Staff Member in 2024, Carter will to the Rugby Department ahead of the 2025 Season, kicking on in February.

Carter returns to the High Performance space after previously working with the LA Giltinis during the 2021 and 2022 MLR seasons, joining a strong performance staff that includes former Wallabies Stephen Hoiles and David Dennis, alongside former Chicago Hounds Coach Sam Harris.

As General Manager of Rugby, Carter will play a key role in the long-term success of both the club and the broader rugby community in Los Angeles by overseeing all operational aspects of the club's rugby program, including player development, team management, staff leadership, and community relations.

Born in Wales, Carter began playing rugby at the age of five and continued his passion for the sport through college before transitioning into a career in rugby performance.

With nearly two decades of diverse experience in professional rugby, Carter's career has taken him from Wales to Hong Kong and, more recently, to the MLR. His first role with the Welsh Rugby Union was as a Performance Analyst with Scarlets Rugby, before being promoted to National Academy Analysis Manager, where he led age-grade teams during their Six Nations and Rugby World Cup campaigns.

Following his time in Wales, Carter moved to Hong Kong, where he served as the National Performance Analysis Manager, managing all analysis platforms for club and national teams.

In 2021, Carter joined the MLR Champions in LA as Head of Technical Performance and Coach Coordinator, later transitioning to Head of Operations and Business Development.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to contribute to the growth of rugby here in LA," said Carter.

"My role is to support our players, coaches, and rugby staff both on and off the field with a holistic approach to high performance - not only at RFCLA, but throughout the rugby community.

"I look forward to building year-on-year progress and continuing to integrate RFCLA into the LA rugby community at all levels, with a focus on long-term growth and sustainability."

"We're thrilled to welcome Marc to lead our Rugby Department," said CEO and Co-Founder Pete Sickle.

"Marc's extensive experience across both rugby operations and business development will be invaluable as we continue to build our rugby culture and establish RFCLA as a cornerstone of rugby in Southern California,

"Marc's expertise, leadership, and passion for rugby make him the perfect fit for the role, and we are confident he will help take RFCLA to new heights, both on and off the field."

