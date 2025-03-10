Revolution II Forward Jayden Da Undergoes Season-Ending Knee Surgery

March 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II forward Jayden Da underwent successful knee surgery Monday to repair a tear of his left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus. Da has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List for the remainder of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. The surgery was performed by Dr. Eric Berkson at Mass General Brigham Healthcare Center.

Da, 22, signed an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract with Revolution II in December 2024. Prior to arriving in New England, Da played his debut season with Columbus Crew 2, where the striker registered seven goals and four assists across 24 league appearances, including 12 starts. In the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, the Boston-born forward tallied two goals and one assist in his three starts, helping Crew 2 reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Revolution II opened the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday afternoon, battling Philadelphia Union II to a 0-0 draw, securing an additional point with the 4-3 penalty shootout victory. New England is back at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, March 13 hosting FC Cincinnati 2. The 5:00 p.m. kickoff is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app with Jake Griffith calling the action.

