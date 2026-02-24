Return of the Wiener Dogs!
Published on February 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
The Sioux Falls Stampede teams up with Dakota Dachshund Rescue to turn into the Sioux Falls Fighting Weiner Dogs for a record-breaking game featuring more than 50 racing Weiner dogs.
