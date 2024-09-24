Reno Silenced in 14-2 Defeat to Sugar Land in First Matchup of Pacific Coast League Championship

September 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nevada - The Reno Aces (0-1) struggled to contain the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-0) as they were taken down 14-2 in the first matchup of the Pacific Coast League Championship on Tuesday at Constellation Field.

Sugar Land managed to jump out to a quick 6-0 lead after scoring three runs in the second and third innings. The Aces were unable to bounce back as the Space Cowboys collected 14 base knocks, including two home runs and four doubles, while Reno was quiet on offense, plating only two runs on just three hits.

Adrian Del Castillo provided the Aces with their only runs of the game, launching his first home run of the postseason in the sixth inning for a two-run shot off Space Cowboy's starter, A.J. Blubaugh. The backstop is coming off an incredible 2024 season where he slashed .312/.399/.603 with 26 home runs and 75 RBI while leading the PCL in extra-base hits (65).

Konnor Pilkington was efficient after trailing Tommy Henry out of the bullpen, tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings with one walk and three punchouts. The southpaw extended his scoreless inning streak to 13 2/3 frames, where he has punched out 19 and walked five.

The Aces will need to come away with a win in Wednesday's matchup to stay alive in the Pacific Coast League Championship against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Aces Notables:

Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

