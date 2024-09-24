Best-Of-Three Pacific Coast League Championship Series Begins Tuesday as Space Cowboys Host Reno

SUGAR LAND, TX - The 93-win Sugar Land Space Cowboys return home for the best-of-three Pacific Coast League Championship Series against the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, starting on Tuesday, September 24.

Tuesday, September 24 vs. Reno @ 7:05 pm

For the first game of the Pacific Coast League Championship, gates will be opening at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Jeremy Peña Lifestyle Bobblehead presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union.

Former Sugar Land Skeeters manager Gary Gaetti will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Prior to the game, there will be a Childhood Cancer Group recognition, with children and their families hoisting a large flag in center field during the National Anthem.

Additionally, its one final $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas available throughout the evening. During all games of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series, enjoy a specialty Lasagna Dog served at the Gameday Grill.

Wednesday, September 25 vs. Reno @ 7:05 pm

It's the second game of Pacific Coast League Championship Series, with gates opening at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch. Miss Richmond, Texas, Dailey Grace is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Special for Game Two of the Championship Series is Thirsty Wednesday presented by Eureka Heights. Discounted Eureka Heights beers, select domestic drafts and sodas are available until last call.

Wednesday also brings the final Bark in the Park of the season presented by Hollywood Feed. Dogs are welcome out on the King Ranch Ag & Turf Grassland area and do not require a ticket, but owners will be required to fill out a waiver for their pups.

Thursday, September 25 vs. Reno @ 7:05 pm (IF NECESSARY)

If the Space Cowboys and the Aces split the first two games, a winner-takes-all game three will be played at Constellation Field. The gates will open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

To add on to the fun, there will be a second-straight Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights. Discounted Eureka Heights beers, select domestic drafts and sodas are available until last call.

Full season memberships and partial season memberships are available for the 2025 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets

