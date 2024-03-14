Reno Aces Ownership Continues to Investment in Downtown Reno with Acquisition of Park Center Tower

RENO, Nev.â¯- Herb Simon, owner of the Reno Aces, has announced the acquisition of Park Center Tower, the fifteen-story building located at 300 East Second Avenue in downtown Reno.

With the purchase of Park Center Tower, Simon and the Reno Aces reaffirm their commitment to downtown Reno's growth by contributing to the area's ongoing revitalization efforts.â¯

Moreover, it complements Simon's continued presence in Reno since 2009 with the completion of Greater Nevada Field, the addition of neighboring Ballpark Apartments and further developments in the area, including the $10-plus million in investments and upgrades to the ballpark over the past three years, further enriching the overall experience for residents and visitors alike.

â¯ Simon said, "We are excited to finalize the acquisition of Park Center Tower, furthering our investment and belief in downtown Reno. Since constructing Greater Nevada Field in 2009, we have seen the area around us improve with the Courtyard by Marriott, the Ballpark Apartments and the Brewery District. The Park Center Tower has been and will be an important piece of a true live, work, and play neighborhood."

Basin Street Properties' sale of Park Center Tower to the Reno Aces ownership underscores their enduring commitment to downtown Reno. Blake Riva, President of Basin Street Properties, commented, "The Reno Aces and Herb Simon have been invaluable partners in downtown Reno's growth. Their direct ownership of the building allows for enhanced property integration and unlocks its full potential, contributing to the area's resurgence."â¯

Park Center Tower, a 15-story building, boasts four floors of Class A office space totaling 136,497 square feet and 11 floors of direct-access parking, comprising 977 parking stalls. Offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Sierra Mountains, Truckee Meadows, and downtown Reno, Park Center Tower is strategically located across the street from Greater Nevada Field and adjacent to the scenic Truckee River. Its proximity to Interstate 80, Highway 395, the Amtrak station, major bus lines, and critical government buildings makes it an ideal hub for business and entertainment, further driving the reinvestment in downtown Reno.

