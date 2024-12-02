Reno Aces Kickoff 2025 Single-Game Tickets on Cyber Monday

December 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - With the 2025 Reno Aces Home Opener only a few weeks away, the club has announced that Single-Game Tickets will be available for purchase beginning on Cyber Monday, December 2nd, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Following a 2024 campaign, where the club made the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, the Aces 2025 home schedule begins on Tuesday, April 1st, at 2:00 p.m. PT, against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

The 2025 season will feature a 75-game home schedule that includes a visit by every Pacific Coast League team to Greater Nevada Field at least once, from April 1st through September 14th.

Reno Aces 2025 Schedule Key Dates: Opening Day: Tuesday, April 1st vs. Tacoma Rainiers Mother's Day: Sunday, May 11th, vs. Las Vegas Aviators Father's Day: Sunday, June 15th, vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys Fourth of July: Friday, July 4th, vs. Sacramento River Cats Final Home Game: Sunday, September 14th, vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Key Pacific Coast League Series for the 2025 season include: Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. July 4-6 and August 26-31 Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics. May 5-11 and September 9-14 Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. July 22-27 Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. April 1-6 and July 8-13

The Reno Aces will open the 2025 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 28th, and will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 1st, hosting the Tacoma Rainiers, the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Season memberships for the 2025 season are available via RenoAces.com by texting "MEMBER" to 21003 or calling (775) 334-7000.

