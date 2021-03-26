Reno Aces Issue Statement on the Passing of Former Farm Director Mike Bell

March 26, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - All of us with the Reno Aces are heartbroken to learn of Mike Bell's passing. Leading player development for the Diamondbacks, it was Mike who brought us managers like Phil Nevin, and players like Mike Jacobs and Christian Walker. His fingerprints were on every Aces team since our inception. Mike was truly a wonderful man - his love of family and passion for the game of baseball were clear and evident to everyone he came into contact with. 2020 would have been our first season without him after landing a job back in the big leagues. Our heart goes out to his wife Kelly and his three children, Luke, Mikayla and Madeline, and the entire Bell family.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from March 26, 2021

Reno Aces Issue Statement on the Passing of Former Farm Director Mike Bell - Reno Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.