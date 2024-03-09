Reno Aces' Fan Fest at Greater Nevada Field Draws over 1,000 Enthusiastic Supporters

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces proudly welcomed over 1,000 passionate fans to Greater Nevada Field Saturday for a thrilling 3rd Annual Fan Fest event. Attendees were treated to an array of exciting activities, including VIP ballpark tours, delectable concessions, and an extensive selection of merchandise in the newly renovated Team Store. The event was not only a celebration of baseball but also a testament to the enduring spirit of community and camaraderie in Downtown Reno.

Families and friends reveled in the festive atmosphere, delighting in face painting and the whimsical creations of balloon animals. The overwhelming turnout and infectious energy showcased the unwavering support for the Reno Aces and their commitment to providing memorable experiences for fans of all ages. As the new season approaches, anticipation and excitement are palpable, promising another thrilling year of Aceball at Greater Nevada Field.

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2024 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 29th. They will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2nd, hosting the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Single game tickets for the 2024 season are on-sale now on RenoAces.com, texting "TIXX" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

