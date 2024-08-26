Renegades OF Garrett Martin Named South Atlantic League Player of the Week

August 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades outfielder Garrett Martin

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Renegades outfielder Garrett Martin has been named the South Atlantic League Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 19-25, Minor League Baseball announced today. Martin is the first Renegades player to win a South Atlantic League weekly award during the 2024 season.

Martin was a huge factor in the Renegades completing a seven-game sweep of the Wilmington Blue Rocks this week, the first seven-game series sweep in Renegades history and in the SAL since the move to playing six-game series in 2021. He hit .381/.581/.905 (8-for-21) with 10 runs, 2 doubles, 3 HR, 9 RBIs, 8 BB, 2 HBP, 6 K and was 2-for-2 on stolen base attempts while making several excellent defensive plays at all three outfield spots.

"Garrett has been working hard all year, it's great to see a week like this come together for him," said Renegades hitting coach Rick Guarno. "When he's swinging it well, he's just so dangerous. He really has the ability to bring our offense to another level."

A highlight of the week for Martin came on Thursday, where across the two games of the Renegades' doubleheader with the Blue Rocks, he went 4-for-6 with 4 runs, 3 HR, and 7 RBIs. He hit a three-run home run in the first game, and a three-run homer and a solo homer in the second.

Signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on July 14, 2023 out of Austin Peay State University, the 24-year-old has played 77 games with the Renegades this season, and is the active team leader with 12 home runs. Martin was originally drafted in the 22nd round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of Standley Lake High School in Westminster, Colorado, but did not sign. After playing for two years at McLennan Community College in Waco, TX, Martin transferred to Oklahoma State University in 2022 before spending his final collegiate year at Austin Peay.

The Renegades will honor Martin's accomplishment in a special pregame ceremony at Heritage Financial Park during the team's next home series against Asheville from Sept. 3-8. The team will make a $500 donation in Martin's name to the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth).

