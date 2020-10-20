Renegades Craft Fair Saturday, October 24th

Fishkill, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades are excited to announce their first ever craft fair at the Dutchess Stadium parking lot. The event will take place this Saturday, October 24th from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and currently, Mother Nature looks like she will gift us with great weather!

Among the participating vendors there will be homemade crafts, soaps, jewelry, masks, dog treats, baked goods, wreaths, decorations, ornaments, lotions, art, apparel and much more. Come down to The Dutch and get your holiday shopping done early. There will also be three food trucks at the event to provide refreshments for purchase throughout the day.

COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced. Temperature checks will occur at the event entrance and face masks or coverings must be worn at all times. Social distancing of the vendors will also be in place so there will be ample distance between each vendor. Attendance will also be controlled to maintain the safety of the event. There will be a $5.00 parking fee and entrance into the craft fair is free.

For more information, please call the Renegades office at 845-838-0094, visit us online at hvrenegades.com or check out our social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

