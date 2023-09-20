RELEASE: Carlos Rodriguez Promoted to Triple-A Nashville to Finish 2023 Season

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that right-handed pitcher Carlos Rodriguez has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville to finish out the 2023 season. Rodriguez will make his Triple-A debut tonight against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. He becomes the fourth Shuckers player to be promoted to Nashville since the Shuckers' season ended on Sunday at MGM Park.

Rodriguez, the Brewers' third-ranked pitching prospect, ended the season as the Double-A leader in ERA (2.77) and opponents' average (.183). Rodriguez's .183 batting average against was 35 points lower than any other qualified pitcher at the level. He also allowed two runs or less in 17 of 25 starts, the most in his professional career.

