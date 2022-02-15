Registration Open for the 2022 Meijer Baseball Academy

SOUTH BEND, IN - The Meijer Baseball Academy is back for 2022 and registration is now open. Two sessions will be held for the summer camp at Four Winds Field; the first of which will run from July 6-8 and the second from July 27-29. Both camps start on a Wednesday and end on a Friday.

"Last year we sold out the Meijer camp and this year we're really excited to be hosting two camps," said South Bend Cubs Assistant General Manager for Marketing and Media Chris Hagstrom-Jones. "It's great because the campers not only have a blast but they improve their skills on the field, and the players just love being out there with them. It's one of their favorite parts of the year."

Over the course of the three-day camp, participants will learn fundamentals about hitting, pitching, fielding (infield and outfield), catching, and base running. Registration is open to kids ages 6-to-12. Due to the high number of participants, and to provide proper instruction, each Baseball Academy session is capped at 80 kids.

Every participant will receive a Meijer Baseball Academy t-shirt, a South Bend Cubs hat, lunch after each day of camp, and four tickets to a South Bend Cubs game. Attendees from the first camp will receive tickets for the game on July 7 and campers from the second session will receive tickets for July 28. All Meijer Baseball Academy campers will take part in a pre-game recognition on the field. The registration fee for one, three-day session is $125 per child.

Check-in for the first day (July 6 or July 27) of the session will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., with lunch at 11:50 a.m. and pickup at noon. The deadline to register for either camp is June 6. To sign up, visit www.SouthBendCubs.com/BaseballAcademy and click on the session register button under Session 1 or Session 2. Payments can be mailed or dropped off at the South Bend Cubs main office at Four Winds Field. Registration is not complete until payment has been received.

The same skills are taught at both camps and parents only need to register for one session.

Through the South Bend Cubs Facebook and Twitter pages, Meijer will hold a contest to award free admission to two lucky winners. Contest details will be available on the Cubs social media pages in May.

