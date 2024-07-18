Refreshed from All-Star Break, First Place RiverDogs at the Joe for Six More

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have enjoyed a second-half surge once again, taking over possession of first place in the Carolina League South Division. The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the division's first half champion, will come calling for another crucial six-game series July 23-28. The week will include Swampy Joe Night on Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday theme centered around one of the most popular musicians in the world and the RiverDogs Summer Games on Saturday.

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the week when the Cannon Ballers come to town:

Tuesday, July 23, 7:05 p.m.: Dog Day Tuesday Presented by Twisted Tea: We wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a game once per homestand, but we would find ways to make it even more pawsome! This week, we spotlight border collies with a parade through the ballpark during the game. Pup Cups will be available at Scoops along the marsh for $2 during each Tuesday game. New to The Joe this season, we will partner with Camp Bow Wow to provide a hospitality area for your furry friend. The area will feature enrichment toys, playground equipment and a pool! Tuesday nights are presented by WCBD News 2 and 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, July 24, 7:05 p.m. Swampy Joe Night/Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: We don't mean to sound too ogreish, but what are you doing in our swamp?? This weeknight contest will feature many tributes to that large green movie character who resides in a swamp. Enjoy between-inning contests including onion peeling and ogre yell contests. Wednesday nights are presented by 105.5 The Bridge and 98 Rock.

Thursday, July 25, 7:05 p.m.: Mean Hot Days/Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: You know what would be cruel this summer? If we didn't let you get into your baseball era! Join us for Mean Hot Days on Thirsty Thursday and realize you belong with us! Make sure to check out our friendship bracelet stand on Ashley View Pub and enjoy hits from Travis Kelce's biggest fan throughout the game. Do you enjoy a good party and one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball? Thursdays are the night for you, with $1 beers available throughout the ballpark! In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, July 26, 7:05 p.m.: REV Federal Credit Union Fireworks/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternates on the field. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, July 27, 6:05 p.m.: RiverDogs Summer Games/Saturday Show at The Joe: Charlie and Chelsea are going for gold! Celebrate the start of the Olympics with the RiverDogs as we host our very own Summer Games. The team will be adorned in jerseys modeled after the 1992 Dream Team's threads. Those jerseys will be auctioned following the game. Between innings games will be modeled after Olympic events, so find out if you can make it to the podium! Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, July 28, 5:05 p.m.: MUSC Health Family Sunday: Parking is free, and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Select players will be signing autographs on the concourse prior to the game. Make sure to sign up for the MUSC Health Kids Club for additional opportunities! In addition, we are partnering with Greg Olsen's foundation, the HEARTest Yard, and MUSC Health to celebrate and support families with kids dealing with congenital heart defects. Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

