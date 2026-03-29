UFL Dallas Renegades

Reed Breaks Ufl Passing Record!

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Dallas Renegades YouTube Video


What a debut for Austin Reed. The Renegades QB breaks the UFL's regular-season single-game passing yard record with 376 yards.

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United Football League Stories from March 28, 2026


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