Reed Breaks Ufl Passing Record!

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades YouTube Video







What a debut for Austin Reed. The Renegades QB breaks the UFL's regular-season single-game passing yard record with 376 yards.

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United Football League Stories from March 28, 2026

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