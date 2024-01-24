RedHawks and MWC Advertising of Fargo-Moorhead Renew Broadcast Deal

January 24, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







Fargo, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are excited to announce the renewal of their broadcast agreement with MWC Advertising Fargo-Moorhead and 740 - 107.3 The Fan along with The Mighty 790 - 104.7 KFGO. This partnership solidifies 740 - 107.3 The Fan as the exclusive radio home for RedHawks baseball for the next five seasons, providing fans with unrivaled access to the team's live broadcasts. Also as part of the deal, long time play-by-play man Jack Michaels will continue as the voice of the RedHawks.

This agreement represents a significant commitment from both the F-M RedHawks and MWC Advertising Fargo-Moorhead. It is not only a testament to the RedHawks' influence and popularity in the community, but also reflects MWC Advertising Fargo-Moorhead's dedication to supporting and delivering top-notch local sports and entertainment to a broad audience across the region. It marks an exciting chapter for the F-M RedHawks and MWC Advertising Fargo-Moorhead, promising an immersive and engaging experience for fans of RedHawks baseball.

The five-year broadcast deal is set to kick off at the beginning of the upcoming 2024 season. Fans can tune in to 740 - 107.3 The Fan for live coverage of all 100 Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks games, home and away, plus exhibition and playoff games. The Fan is known as this regions's go-to destination for local sports broadcasting. As the RedHawks' exclusive radio home, 740 - 107.3 The Fan will offer in-depth analysis, exciting play-by-play commentary, and interviews with players and coaches.

MWC Advertising of Fargo-Moorhead is a leading marketing and media agency dedicated to delivering innovative and effective solutions to businesses all around the Fargo-Moorhead area. With a focus on creativity and collaboration, MWC Advertising Fargo-Moorhead helps clients achieve their marketing goals and connect with their target audiences.

The RedHawks will open the 2024 regular season with a six-game homestand beginning with the Lincoln Saltdogs on Friday night, May 10th. The 2024 RedHawks schedule is available here.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.