Red Wings Release 2023 Promotional Schedule

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their 2023 promotional schedule ahead of their March 31st season opener at newly-named Innovative Field.

Preliminary Promotional Schedule

March 31 (Opening Day) - Toboggan Hat Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Milo The Bat Dog Appearance, presented by Flower City Group

2023 Magnet Schedule Giveaway to the first 2,500 fans, courtesy of I-Evolve Technology Services

April 27 Careers in Sports Day

April 28 Milo The Bat Dog Appearance, presented by Flower City Group

Milo The Bat Dog Baseball Card Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Flower City Group

April 29 Clean Sweep with the City of Rochester

May 11 Rochester Plates Pint Glass Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of SOLO

May 13 Milo The Bat Dog Appearance and Meet-and-Pet, presented by Flower City Group

Milo The Bat Dog Baseball Card Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Flower City Group

May 14 (Mother's Day) - Red Wings Baseball Giveaway to the first 500 fans, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

Post-Game Catch on the field

May 29 (Memorial Day) - All Tickets $5

May 31 Education Day

June 1 Duel of the Dishes vs. the Syracuse Salt Potatoes

June 2 Women in Sports Night

Mittsy Bobble Head Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, presented by ESL Federal Credit Union

June 3 Social Media Night (new in 2023)

June 16 Milo The Bat Dog Appearance, presented by Flower City Group

Milo The Bat Dog Baseball Card Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Flower City Group

June 17 Retro Red Wings Logo Hat Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of Segar & Sciortino

June 18 (Father's Day) - Red Wings Baseball Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

Post-Game Catch on the field

June 22 Mookie Wilson Autograph appearance, presented by Upstate Honda Dealers

June 23 Defenders of the Diamond Night

June 24 Negro League Tribute Night

July 4 Independence Day Celebration, presented by Wegmans

Post-game Fireworks, presented by ESL Federal Credit Union

Birdzerk appearance

July 5 ZOOperstars! Appearance, presented by C.P. Ward

July 6 Pride Night, presented by Ellenwood Electric

July 7 Star Wars Night

July 19 Milo Tee-shirt Giveaway to the first 500 fans, courtesy of Flower City Group

July 20 Camp Day

July 22 Christmas in July Theme Night

Post-game Family Campout

Milo The Bat Dog Appearance, presented by Flower City Group

August 10 Milo The Bat Dog Appearance, presented by Flower City Group

Milo The Bat Dog Baseball Card Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Flower City Group

August 11 Marvel Super Hero Night

Iron Man Bobble Head Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by West Herr Auto Group

August 13 Dino Day

August 23 Random Generator Night (new in 2023)

August 25 Beach Night

Milo The Bat Dog Appearance and Meet-and-Pet, presented by Flower City Group

September 1 Cocos Locos T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 500 fans, courtesy of Medalla

September 15 Deaf Culture Night

September 16 Fan Appreciation Night

Milo The Bat Dog Appearance, presented by Flower City Group

Milo The Bat Dog Baseball Card Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Flower City Group

Weekly Promotions:

Tuesdays: 2-for-1 TICKETS. Every Tuesday throughout the season, excluding July 4th

Wednesdays: Wings Tee Wednesdays on April 26, May 10, June 14, July 19, August 9, August 23, and September 13

Thursdays: ROCHESTER PLATES GAMES; PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR (featuring $2 beers at the 10th Inning Bar); COLLEGE NIGHTS ($15 ticket includes 200-level ticket and $5 Diamond Dollars with valid college ID)...NEW in '23, every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Home Plate at the Home Plate concession stand will receive a free souvenir Plates logo plate.

Fridays: POST-GAME FIREWORKS (Beginning June 2)

Saturdays: POST-GAME FIREWORKS (Beginning June 3), courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union

Sundays: Kids Run The Bases, courtesy of Wegmans; Knot Hole Kids Club Day, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Reoccurring Promotions:

$5 Tickets - April 12, May 29, July 5, September 14

Businessperson Special Games (1:05 game times) - April 12, June 15, June 21, August 24, August 30

Cocos Locos - June 14th, July 9, September 1

Bark in the Park - May 12, June 20, July 5, August 9, September 3

The Intentional Walk, presented by Wegmans - July 4-9 to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Geneva, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester, Big Brother Big Sisters of Greater Rochester

Ticket Information:

Single-game tickets will go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. ONLINE ONLY at RedWingsBaseball.com. The Red Wings Ticket Office will open for the first time on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices for the 2023 season will remain the same as in 2022 -- a single-game ticket will be $13 ($15 day of game) in the 200 level and $17 ($19 day of game) in the 100 level. Tickets for groups of 20 or more are available for $10 per seat in the 200 level and $15 per seat in the 100 level.

Rochester opens the 2023 season with a three-game series against Lehigh Valley (PHI) at home on March 31st at Innovative Field. Season Seats, group outings, single-game suites, picnics, and flex packs, can be purchased now by calling 585-454-1001. More information on these options can be found at RedWingsBaseball.com.

