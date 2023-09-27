Red Wings Mourn the Passing of Orioles Legend Brooks Robinson

ROCHESTER, NY - Rochester Red Wings President, CEO, and COO Naomi Silver has released a statement on the recent passing of Baseball Hall of Famer and Orioles legend Brooks Robinson.

"We join the baseball community in mourning the loss of the legendary Brooks Robinson. His contributions to the sport and his unwavering commitment to excellence at the hot corner have left an indelible mark on baseball and have been a source of inspiration to many. As a long-time affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, the Rochester Red Wings have always held a deep respect and admiration for Mr. Robinson, whose legacy will continue to flourish in the hearts of fans, players, and all those whose lives have been touched by his remarkable career and character. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Robinson family and the Baltimore Orioles during this difficult time. Mr. Robinson's spirit and love for the game will forever remain alive in the baseball community."

While Brooks Robinson never played for the Red Wings during the Orioles affiliation (1961-2002), he graced the hot corner at Silver Stadium during Baltimore's June 1, 1961, exhibition game against the Red Wings, leading off with a home run.

