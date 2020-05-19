Red Wings Continue Curbside Concessions

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings will once again be offering a limited concessions menu for curbside pickup this week. Fans can order all week long with pickups taking place on Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22.

The ordering process has changed from the first couple of weeks. Fans may order all week long by calling 585-454-1001 ext. 3034 or by emailing [email protected] and leaving their order with a return phone number. A Red Wings representative will follow up after each message to confirm the order and handle payment. All orders must be pre-ordered and pre-paid. Orders can be placed until noon Thursday and Friday for same-day pickup.

Pickups will take place in the Frontier Field VIP Parking Lot. Fans should remain in their vehicles during pickup.

THE FOOD MENU

Housemade Fried Chicken Sandwich - $13.50

Buttermilk battered and fried, tossed with tangy Country Sweet, topped with romaine slaw and house pickles. Served with fries.

Home Plate - $12.00

Hamburger, Cheeseburger, White or Red Hot Plate

Includes mac salad and home fries.

Add hot sauce, onions, chili, ketchup, mustard, relish

Trash Can - $6.00

All the flavors of a Plate, in a cup! Add hot sauce, onions, chili.

Chicken Fingers - $10.00

Four (4) breaded tenders. Choice of buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce, ketchup, mustard. Served with fries.

Black Angus Burger - $12.00

Half-pound burger. Add cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, relish. Served with fries.

Italian Sausage - $12.00

Zweigle's Italian sausage. Add peppers, onions. Served with fries.

Red Osier Sandwich - $13.50

Shaved Red Osier Roast Beef, dipped in au jus, on a Kaiser roll. Served with fries.

Hot Dog - $4.00

Red or White Hot from Zweigle's.

Add ketchup, mustard, relish.

with fries - $7.50

Cookies - $8.00

Six (6) chocolate chip cookies

Brownies - $12.00

Six (6) chocolate fudge brownies

Peanuts (4 oz. bag) - $1.00

Popcorn (Served in a souvenir cup) - $1.50

THE BEVERAGE MENU

Non-Alcoholic

Can of Coke - $1.50

Can of Diet Coke - $1.50

Can of Sprite - $1.50

Bottle of Dasani Water - $2.50

Alcoholic (ID required at pickup)

Beer

6-pack Budweiser (16 oz.) - $10

6-pack Bud Light (16 oz.) - $10

6-pack Bud Light Strawberry Seltzer (12 oz.) - $12

4-pack Rohrbach Space Kitty (16 oz.) - $17

4-pack Rohrbach Plates P'Ale (16 oz.) - $15

6-pack Labatt Blue (16 oz.) - $10

6-pack Labatt Blue Light (16 oz.) - $10

6-pack Genny (16 oz.) - $10

6-pack Genny Light (16 oz.) - $10

6-pack Ruby Red Kolsch (12 oz.) - $8

White Wine (bottle)

Ecco Domani - $15

Dr. Frank's Riesling - $15

Beringer Moscato - $15

Rodney Strong Chardonnay - $15

Red Wine (bottle)

Apothic Red Blend - $15

Mirassou Pinot Noir - $15

Concha Y Toro Malbec - $15

